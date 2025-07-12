Left Menu

Tragic Turn: Lover's Spat Leads to Fatal Shooting Near Tiger Reserve

A fatal shooting occurred near Mukundra Hills Tiger Reserve involving a man who allegedly killed himself after shooting his girlfriend. The man, Karan Gurjar, believed his girlfriend was dead after the incident. The woman is injured but survived. Police have launched an investigation into the case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kota | Updated: 12-07-2025 21:18 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 21:18 IST
A man reportedly took his own life after shooting his girlfriend during a ride near the Mukundra Hills Tiger Reserve, according to police sources.

The incident, involving Karan Gurjar and his girlfriend Purva Sharma, transpired late Friday night after a personal altercation.

Authorities are investigating further after the man was found deceased and the woman critically injured yet alive.

(With inputs from agencies.)

