Political Ties and Shootouts: Gangster Act Invoked in High-Profile Case

Seven individuals, tied to the Uttarakhand political scene, were detained under the Gangster Act after a shootout incident. Key figures include Tinkoo Rathore, related to a senior BJP leader, and Saurabh Rathore, the alleged leader. Authorities are investigating and targeting the gang's assets post-event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bareilly | Updated: 12-07-2025 21:57 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 21:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a significant development, authorities have detained seven individuals, including a relative of an Uttarakhand cabinet minister's husband, under the Gangster Act following a shootout. The detainees include Tinkoo Rathore, linked to senior BJP leader Girdhari Pappu, and the alleged gang leader, Saurabh Rathore.

The incident, which occurred on December 9, 2024, in Jogi Nawada, led to serious injuries for Lakhan Rathore and Prempal Rathore, prompting their hospitalization. The ensuing investigation revealed a personal rivalry, resulting in the firing. Law enforcement invoked the Gangster Act due to the group's criminal record, citing numerous offenses, including attempted murder and illegal possession of weapons.

As the investigation intensifies, police are in the process of seizing the gang's illegally obtained assets. This move aims to dismantle their operations comprehensively, reflecting the seriousness with which authorities are addressing organized crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)

