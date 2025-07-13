Delhi Police Crackdown: Car-Jacking Syndicates Dismantled
Delhi Police have dismantled two car-jacking networks, arresting seven individuals and recovering stolen vehicles, including an SUV. High-security registration plates and dismantling tools were seized. The operations, conducted in Delhi and West Bengal, unveiled the syndicates' modus operandi, leading to significant breakthroughs in auto-theft investigations.
- Country:
- India
In a significant breakthrough, the Delhi Police dismantled two inter-state car-jacking syndicates operating in Delhi-NCR, arresting seven individuals and recovering four stolen vehicles, including an SUV, officials revealed on Saturday.
According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Vikram Singh, coordinated operations were launched in Delhi and Siliguri, West Bengal, following intelligence input about the transport of stolen vehicles across state lines. Tools for dismantling cars and high-security registration plates were seized in the raids.
Authorities noted that their investigation continues as they pursue other syndicate members, including key figure Jumma Khan, currently at large. The arrested individuals include repeat offenders with specialized roles in stealing and selling vehicles.
