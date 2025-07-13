Left Menu

Delhi Police Crackdown: Car-Jacking Syndicates Dismantled

Delhi Police have dismantled two car-jacking networks, arresting seven individuals and recovering stolen vehicles, including an SUV. High-security registration plates and dismantling tools were seized. The operations, conducted in Delhi and West Bengal, unveiled the syndicates' modus operandi, leading to significant breakthroughs in auto-theft investigations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-07-2025 00:24 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 00:24 IST
Delhi Police Crackdown: Car-Jacking Syndicates Dismantled
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, the Delhi Police dismantled two inter-state car-jacking syndicates operating in Delhi-NCR, arresting seven individuals and recovering four stolen vehicles, including an SUV, officials revealed on Saturday.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Vikram Singh, coordinated operations were launched in Delhi and Siliguri, West Bengal, following intelligence input about the transport of stolen vehicles across state lines. Tools for dismantling cars and high-security registration plates were seized in the raids.

Authorities noted that their investigation continues as they pursue other syndicate members, including key figure Jumma Khan, currently at large. The arrested individuals include repeat offenders with specialized roles in stealing and selling vehicles.

TRENDING

1
Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

 Global
3
Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

 Colombia
4
Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025