Tragedy in Greenfield: Young Man's Final Act Captured on Video
A 23-year-old man, Monu Singh, allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself at his home in Greenfield Colony, Faridabad. A video, found on his mobile phone, shows him stating he was taking his life of his own free will. Police are investigating the source of the pistol.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Faridabad | Updated: 13-07-2025 00:53 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 00:53 IST
A young man allegedly took his life in Greenfield Colony, Faridabad, with local police confirming the tragic event on Saturday. The deceased, Monu Singh, filmed a video before the act, stating his intentions.
The incident occurred at 23-year-old Singh's residence when family members were absent. Singh's brother discovered the body upon returning home, leading to police intervention and the recovery of the firearm involved.
While preliminary investigations label it a suicide, authorities are probing how Singh accessed the weapon and any possible external influences surrounding the incident.
