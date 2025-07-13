Tragedy in Greenfield: Young Man's Final Act Captured on Video

A young man allegedly took his life in Greenfield Colony, Faridabad, with local police confirming the tragic event on Saturday. The deceased, Monu Singh, filmed a video before the act, stating his intentions.

The incident occurred at 23-year-old Singh's residence when family members were absent. Singh's brother discovered the body upon returning home, leading to police intervention and the recovery of the firearm involved.

While preliminary investigations label it a suicide, authorities are probing how Singh accessed the weapon and any possible external influences surrounding the incident.

