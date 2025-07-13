Historic Accord: New Caledonia Gains More Autonomy Within France
France has announced an agreement granting more autonomy to New Caledonia, although independence for the Indigenous Kanak population wasn't achieved. The historic accord includes creating a 'state of Caledonia' within France and introduces a Caledonian nationality. Final approval is pending a February vote by New Caledonian residents.
In a landmark move, France declared a significant agreement on Saturday to enhance the autonomy of New Caledonia, a South Pacific territory. The accord stops short of offering full independence to the Indigenous Kanak people seeking self-determination.
Praised by President Emmanuel Macron as ''historic,'' the agreement envisions the formation of a 'state of Caledonia' within the French republic and proposes the establishment of a Caledonian nationality. The final verdict on the accord rests with a local vote anticipated in February.
Following intensive negotiations to overcome previous tensions marked by violence, the deal aims to stabilize the region. It provides potential pathways for increased local sovereignty over international affairs, security, and justice. The accord also emphasizes economic diversification to lessen reliance on France's mainland.
