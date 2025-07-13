Left Menu

Historic Accord: New Caledonia Gains More Autonomy Within France

France has announced an agreement granting more autonomy to New Caledonia, although independence for the Indigenous Kanak population wasn't achieved. The historic accord includes creating a 'state of Caledonia' within France and introduces a Caledonian nationality. Final approval is pending a February vote by New Caledonian residents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 13-07-2025 01:06 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 01:06 IST
Historic Accord: New Caledonia Gains More Autonomy Within France
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • France

In a landmark move, France declared a significant agreement on Saturday to enhance the autonomy of New Caledonia, a South Pacific territory. The accord stops short of offering full independence to the Indigenous Kanak people seeking self-determination.

Praised by President Emmanuel Macron as ''historic,'' the agreement envisions the formation of a 'state of Caledonia' within the French republic and proposes the establishment of a Caledonian nationality. The final verdict on the accord rests with a local vote anticipated in February.

Following intensive negotiations to overcome previous tensions marked by violence, the deal aims to stabilize the region. It provides potential pathways for increased local sovereignty over international affairs, security, and justice. The accord also emphasizes economic diversification to lessen reliance on France's mainland.

TRENDING

1
Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

 Global
3
Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

 Colombia
4
Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025