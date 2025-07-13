Historic Accord: New Caledonia Gains More Autonomy Within France

In a landmark move, France declared a significant agreement on Saturday to enhance the autonomy of New Caledonia, a South Pacific territory. The accord stops short of offering full independence to the Indigenous Kanak people seeking self-determination.

Praised by President Emmanuel Macron as ''historic,'' the agreement envisions the formation of a 'state of Caledonia' within the French republic and proposes the establishment of a Caledonian nationality. The final verdict on the accord rests with a local vote anticipated in February.

Following intensive negotiations to overcome previous tensions marked by violence, the deal aims to stabilize the region. It provides potential pathways for increased local sovereignty over international affairs, security, and justice. The accord also emphasizes economic diversification to lessen reliance on France's mainland.