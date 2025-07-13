Escalating Conflict: Gaza Aid Under Siege

The ongoing conflict in Gaza intensified as 31 Palestinians were killed while heading to a distribution site for aid. Concurrently, Israeli airstrikes claimed 28 more lives, including four children. Despite high-level ceasefire talks, the violence continues unabated, compounding Gaza's humanitarian crisis.

The Red Cross reported a surge in casualties, noting that over 100 individuals sustained gunshot wounds. Israeli officials stated warning shots were fired at those perceived suspicious near aid distribution areas. The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, which runs the sites, denied any incidents occurred nearby.

Humanitarian aid distribution faces severe challenges, with restrictions and instability fueling suffering. The recent entry of a limited fuel supply offered slight relief. Meanwhile, settler violence in the West Bank added to the tensions, with a Palestinian-American killed, prompting calls for a U.S. investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)