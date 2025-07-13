Clampdown on Remembrance: Roads Sealed and Leaders Detained Ahead of Martyrs Day
Authorities have sealed roads leading to the Martyrs’ graveyard in Srinagar ahead of Martyrs Day, with leaders of the National Conference reportedly under house arrest. The district administration denied permission for commemorative events, and tensions rise as public display of homage is curtailed amid legal warnings.
In a significant clampdown, authorities on Sunday sealed all roads leading to the Martyrs' graveyard in Srinagar's Nowhatta area. The decision comes amid concerns of potential law and order disruptions as the region marks Martyrs Day.
The National Conference, a prominent political party, claimed several of its leaders and members, including chief spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq, were placed under house arrest. Despite the party applying for permission to honor the martyrs of July 13, 1931, the district administration denied the request, sparking criticism and labeling the move "deeply unfortunate."
The police have issued a stringent advisory, warning of severe legal repercussions for any violations of the orders. The observance of Martyrs Day, historically a public holiday, has been marred by tensions in recent years following the removal of its holiday status post-reorganization of Jammu and Kashmir into union territories in 2019.
