Left Menu

Clampdown on Remembrance: Roads Sealed and Leaders Detained Ahead of Martyrs Day

Authorities have sealed roads leading to the Martyrs’ graveyard in Srinagar ahead of Martyrs Day, with leaders of the National Conference reportedly under house arrest. The district administration denied permission for commemorative events, and tensions rise as public display of homage is curtailed amid legal warnings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 13-07-2025 08:02 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 08:02 IST
Clampdown on Remembrance: Roads Sealed and Leaders Detained Ahead of Martyrs Day
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant clampdown, authorities on Sunday sealed all roads leading to the Martyrs' graveyard in Srinagar's Nowhatta area. The decision comes amid concerns of potential law and order disruptions as the region marks Martyrs Day.

The National Conference, a prominent political party, claimed several of its leaders and members, including chief spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq, were placed under house arrest. Despite the party applying for permission to honor the martyrs of July 13, 1931, the district administration denied the request, sparking criticism and labeling the move "deeply unfortunate."

The police have issued a stringent advisory, warning of severe legal repercussions for any violations of the orders. The observance of Martyrs Day, historically a public holiday, has been marred by tensions in recent years following the removal of its holiday status post-reorganization of Jammu and Kashmir into union territories in 2019.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

 Global
3
Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

 Colombia
4
Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025