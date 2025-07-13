Passport Fraud: Goa Man Nabbed in Chennai

A resident of Goa has been arrested in Chennai after police said he provided fake documents in a passport application. The accused, Pankaj Choure, allegedly used forged papers via an online passport portal, officials reported.

Choure was scheduled for an appointment at the Panaji passport office on June 30. However, suspicions arose during his meeting with a passport officer, leading to his abrupt departure, police said.

Following his escape, verification revealed a falsified address on his Aadhaar Card. Authorities launched a search operation, employing both technology and ground intelligence to track him down to Chennai.