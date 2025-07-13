Left Menu

Passport Fraud: Goa Man Nabbed in Chennai

A Goa resident, Pankaj Choure, was apprehended in Chennai after allegedly submitting forged documents for a passport. The police initiated a manhunt when he fled during a suspicious interaction at the Panaji passport office. He was tracked down using technical and human intelligence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 13-07-2025 09:49 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 09:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Choure was scheduled for an appointment at the Panaji passport office on June 30. However, suspicions arose during his meeting with a passport officer, leading to his abrupt departure, police said.

Following his escape, verification revealed a falsified address on his Aadhaar Card. Authorities launched a search operation, employing both technology and ground intelligence to track him down to Chennai.

