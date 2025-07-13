Left Menu

Tensions Rise as UK Bans Palestine Action Group

More than 70 arrests were made in UK protests against the banning of Palestine Action as a terrorist organization. Demonstrations led to detentions in London, Manchester, and Cardiff. The proscription follows vandalism at an RAF base, with implications for those showing support for the group.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 13-07-2025 10:05 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 10:05 IST
Tensions Rise as UK Bans Palestine Action Group
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Tensions escalated in the UK as the government officially proscribed the activist group Palestine Action as a terrorist organization, leading to over 70 arrests during nationwide protests.

The demonstrations, which saw major police actions in London, Manchester, and Cardiff, primarily involved individuals showing support for the banned organization, a move now considered a criminal offense under the Terrorism Act 2000.

Authorities linked the proscription to a break-in at an RAF base, resulting in significant damage. The group had targeted the site to protest the UK's military support for Israel. Legal consequences loom for both the perpetrators and supporters of the group.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

 Global
3
Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

 Colombia
4
Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adolescent Mental Health in LAC: Hidden Costs, Lost Futures, Urgent Action Needed

Uneven Harvests: Market Failures in Maize and Banana Sectors Undermine Food Security

How Much Does Your Father’s Income Matter? A Global Look at Intergenerational Mobility

Nigerian Households Struggle as Conflict and Floods Deepen Economic Vulnerability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025