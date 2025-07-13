Tensions Rise as UK Bans Palestine Action Group

Tensions escalated in the UK as the government officially proscribed the activist group Palestine Action as a terrorist organization, leading to over 70 arrests during nationwide protests.

The demonstrations, which saw major police actions in London, Manchester, and Cardiff, primarily involved individuals showing support for the banned organization, a move now considered a criminal offense under the Terrorism Act 2000.

Authorities linked the proscription to a break-in at an RAF base, resulting in significant damage. The group had targeted the site to protest the UK's military support for Israel. Legal consequences loom for both the perpetrators and supporters of the group.

