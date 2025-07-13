On Sunday, Russia's defense ministry reported that its forces had successfully captured the villages of Mykolaivka and Myrne, located in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region. The ministry's statement marks another strategic advance in the conflict that has gripped the area for months.

While these battlefield claims were made, Reuters has been unable to independently verify the assertions given the complexities of wartime reporting. The dynamic nature of the situation often leads to conflicting reports from parties involved in military engagements across contested regions.

The captures underscore the ongoing struggle for control in key parts of eastern Ukraine, as both Ukrainian and Russian forces continue to clash over territories with strategic significance. Observers remain cautious as developments unfold in this volatile zone.

