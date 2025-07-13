Left Menu

Nationwide Operation Launched in Bangladesh: A Response to Mob Violence

Bangladesh authorities have launched a nationwide operation following the murder of a scrap trader, who was lynched in a brutal mob attack. At least seven arrests have been made in an effort to maintain law and order. The incident highlights the rise in mob violence, sparking protests and public outcry.

Updated: 13-07-2025 16:10 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 16:10 IST
A nationwide operation has been initiated by Bangladesh authorities in response to the murder of a scrap trader, as confirmed by Home Affairs Adviser Lieutenant General (retd) Jahangir Alam Chowdhury. This move aims to uphold law and order ahead of the election period.

The tragic incident involved the lynching of Lal Chand alias Sohag near Mitford Hospital, captured in a viral video showing the trader being attacked with concrete slabs by a mob. The attack has ignited widespread disgust, prompting rigorous police actions.

With seven individuals already arrested and more operations underway, the government is addressing concerns over escalating mob violence. The disturbance echoes Bangladesh's instability post-2024 regime change, stirring protests from citizens demanding government accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

