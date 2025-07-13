Nationwide Operation Launched in Bangladesh: A Response to Mob Violence

A nationwide operation has been initiated by Bangladesh authorities in response to the murder of a scrap trader, as confirmed by Home Affairs Adviser Lieutenant General (retd) Jahangir Alam Chowdhury. This move aims to uphold law and order ahead of the election period.

The tragic incident involved the lynching of Lal Chand alias Sohag near Mitford Hospital, captured in a viral video showing the trader being attacked with concrete slabs by a mob. The attack has ignited widespread disgust, prompting rigorous police actions.

With seven individuals already arrested and more operations underway, the government is addressing concerns over escalating mob violence. The disturbance echoes Bangladesh's instability post-2024 regime change, stirring protests from citizens demanding government accountability.

