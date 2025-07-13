AI-Created Scandal: Arrest in Assam for Pornographic Video Scheme

A man from Assam's Tinsukia district has been apprehended for allegedly using AI technology to morph images and create pornographic videos of a woman, which were then circulated on social media platforms, according to a senior police officer.

Dibrugarh Senior Superintendent of Police (in-charge) Sizal Agarwal elaborated that the victim lodged a complaint on Saturday, alleging misuse of her images and videos aimed at defaming her.

The accused, a mechanical engineer, was arrested on Saturday night. His actions, initially intended as harassment, developed into a financially motivated endeavor, earning him roughly Rs 10 lakh through a subscription-based model. Officials are now conducting a detailed investigation, examining digital evidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)