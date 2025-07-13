Left Menu

AI-Created Scandal: Arrest in Assam for Pornographic Video Scheme

An individual in Tinsukia, Assam, was arrested for allegedly creating and distributing AI-generated pornographic videos of a woman on social media. The act began as harassment and escalated for financial gain, earning approximately Rs 10 lakh. Authorities have launched a comprehensive investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 13-07-2025 16:21 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 16:21 IST
AI-Created Scandal: Arrest in Assam for Pornographic Video Scheme
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A man from Assam's Tinsukia district has been apprehended for allegedly using AI technology to morph images and create pornographic videos of a woman, which were then circulated on social media platforms, according to a senior police officer.

Dibrugarh Senior Superintendent of Police (in-charge) Sizal Agarwal elaborated that the victim lodged a complaint on Saturday, alleging misuse of her images and videos aimed at defaming her.

The accused, a mechanical engineer, was arrested on Saturday night. His actions, initially intended as harassment, developed into a financially motivated endeavor, earning him roughly Rs 10 lakh through a subscription-based model. Officials are now conducting a detailed investigation, examining digital evidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

 Global
3
Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

 Colombia
4
Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adolescent Mental Health in LAC: Hidden Costs, Lost Futures, Urgent Action Needed

Uneven Harvests: Market Failures in Maize and Banana Sectors Undermine Food Security

How Much Does Your Father’s Income Matter? A Global Look at Intergenerational Mobility

Nigerian Households Struggle as Conflict and Floods Deepen Economic Vulnerability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025