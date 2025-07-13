Call for Legal Action Against Imran Ansari Amidst Rising Sectarian Tensions

The Muttahida Majlis-e-Ulama (MMU), an influential coalition of Islamic organizations in Jammu and Kashmir, has issued a strong condemnation against Shia leader and former minister Imran Ansari for allegedly making provocative and inflammatory statements.

In a public statement, the MMU expressed its deep anguish over what it described as deliberate provocations by Imran Raza Ansari, accusing him of publicly disrespecting the revered companions of Prophet Muhammad. This behavior, the MMU argues, is unacceptable and poses a direct threat to the foundations of Islamic unity and mutual respect.

Calling for legal action and a community boycott, the MMU has underscored the importance of preserving Islamic unity and ethics, urging all Islamic schools of thought, both Sunni and Shia, to stand together against such divisive actions.