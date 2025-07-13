Bangladesh's Surge in Mob Violence: An Alarming Trend

A nationwide crackdown is underway in Bangladesh following the brutal killing of scrap trader Lal Chand alias Sohag. Authorities have arrested several individuals as they seek to restore law and order in the wake of the horrific incident, which has provoked public outrage.

Home Affairs Adviser Lieutenant General (retd) Jahangir Alam Chowdhury announced the operation on Sunday, stressing its importance for maintaining pre-election stability. The murder, described as 'extremely tragic and barbaric,' has been widely condemned. The Detective Branch of police reported additional arrests, aiming to bring those responsible to justice.

The attack, captured on video, highlights an alarming rise in mob violence across the country. The authorities are under pressure to address the surge, which has become a significant concern since the ousting of the former Awami League regime. Protests continue, calling for decisive measures against mob violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)