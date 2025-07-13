Tragic Collision: Devotees' Journey Ends in Fatal Accident

A tragic vehicle collision occurred in the Pateharwa Police Station area of Kushinagar district, claiming the lives of four devotees returning from a pilgrimage. The accident, involving a car and a tractor-trolley, left the community in distress.

All deceased were residents of Siddharthnagar district, identified as Manoj Kumar, Sujit Jaiswal, Ramkaran Gupta, and Kailash Mani Tripathi. Two others, Rajesh Sharma and Sushant Sharma, sustained injuries and are under medical care.

Authorities promptly responded to the crash site, working alongside locals for rescue operations. The injured were treated at a nearby community health center, while the police ensure legal proceedings are in motion following the unfortunate event.