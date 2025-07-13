Left Menu

Syria and UAE's DP World Join Forces on $800 Million Port Deal

Syria's General Authority for Land and Sea Ports signed an $800 million agreement with the UAE's DP World to enhance Syrian ports infrastructure. The deal builds on a memorandum of understanding signed in May, aiming to improve logistical services and boost economic ties between the two nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2025 18:08 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 18:08 IST
Syria and UAE's DP World Join Forces on $800 Million Port Deal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant economic move, Syria's General Authority for Land and Sea Ports has inked an $800 million agreement with DP World, a global logistics firm based in the UAE, a Syrian state news agency, SANA, reported on Sunday. This partnership aims to bolster the infrastructure of Syrian ports.

The deal is a culmination of efforts that began in May, following a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed between both parties, demonstrating a commitment to strengthening economic collaboration and building robust logistical frameworks.

The agreement signifies a strategic step towards improving Syria's port facilities, which are crucial for boosting trade and facilitating efficient transport and logistics services in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

 Global
3
Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

 Colombia
4
Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adolescent Mental Health in LAC: Hidden Costs, Lost Futures, Urgent Action Needed

Uneven Harvests: Market Failures in Maize and Banana Sectors Undermine Food Security

How Much Does Your Father’s Income Matter? A Global Look at Intergenerational Mobility

Nigerian Households Struggle as Conflict and Floods Deepen Economic Vulnerability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025