Syria and UAE's DP World Join Forces on $800 Million Port Deal

In a significant economic move, Syria's General Authority for Land and Sea Ports has inked an $800 million agreement with DP World, a global logistics firm based in the UAE, a Syrian state news agency, SANA, reported on Sunday. This partnership aims to bolster the infrastructure of Syrian ports.

The deal is a culmination of efforts that began in May, following a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed between both parties, demonstrating a commitment to strengthening economic collaboration and building robust logistical frameworks.

The agreement signifies a strategic step towards improving Syria's port facilities, which are crucial for boosting trade and facilitating efficient transport and logistics services in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)