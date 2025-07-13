Syria and UAE's DP World Join Forces on $800 Million Port Deal
Syria's General Authority for Land and Sea Ports signed an $800 million agreement with the UAE's DP World to enhance Syrian ports infrastructure. The deal builds on a memorandum of understanding signed in May, aiming to improve logistical services and boost economic ties between the two nations.
In a significant economic move, Syria's General Authority for Land and Sea Ports has inked an $800 million agreement with DP World, a global logistics firm based in the UAE, a Syrian state news agency, SANA, reported on Sunday. This partnership aims to bolster the infrastructure of Syrian ports.
The deal is a culmination of efforts that began in May, following a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed between both parties, demonstrating a commitment to strengthening economic collaboration and building robust logistical frameworks.
The agreement signifies a strategic step towards improving Syria's port facilities, which are crucial for boosting trade and facilitating efficient transport and logistics services in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
