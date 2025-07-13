Revitalizing Syria: $800 Million Port Transformation Deal

Syria's General Authority for Land and Sea Ports finalized an $800 million agreement with Dubai-based DP World to enhance the nation's port infrastructure. The pact, reported by SANA, will improve logistics as Syria rebuilds its economy.

The agreement expands upon a preliminary understanding reached in May, focusing on development at Tartous's Mediterranean terminal and initiating industrial and free trade areas. Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa attended the signing.

The lifting of U.S sanctions, following an order by President Trump, now allows broader international involvement and investment, vital for Syria's post-war reconstruction and financial reintegration.