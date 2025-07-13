Escalating Tensions: Israeli Strikes on Gaza and West Bank Violence

In an escalation of conflict, Israeli airstrikes targeted Gaza, leaving at least 30 people dead, including six children at a water collection point, healthcare authorities reported. Despite mediation efforts, Israel and Hamas show little progress towards a ceasefire agreement, while Israeli Premier Netanyahu has raised new concerns over troop deployment during a potential truce.

The ongoing war, which has claimed over 58,000 lives according to Gaza's Health Ministry, saw a further spike in violence in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. Funerals were held for two Palestinians, including a Palestinian-American, allegedly killed by Israeli settlers. The international community awaits a resolution as tensions simmer.

Witnesses recounted the tragedy of a recent Israeli strike near a water collection area where civilians, including children, were present. The Israeli military cited a targeting error and launched an investigation. This incident further complicates the humanitarian crisis exacerbating demands for accountability and urgent intervention in the conflict.