Left Menu

Tragedy in Delhi: Family Killed Over Financial Strife

A young man, Yashveer Singh, confessed to killing his family in east Delhi due to financial troubles. He surrendered to the police, expressing remorse for taking the lives of his mother, sister, and brother. The police are conducting further investigations into this tragic incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2026 18:47 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 18:47 IST
Tragedy in Delhi: Family Killed Over Financial Strife
man
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident in east Delhi, a 25-year-old man has reportedly killed three family members before turning himself in to authorities over financial distress.

Yashveer Singh, from the Mangal Bazar area, voluntarily walked into Laxmi Nagar Police Station on Monday evening, admitting he murdered his mother, sister, and minor brother.

Upon his admission, police swiftly arrived at the scene to confirm the grim discovery of the victims' bodies. Investigations are ongoing to uncover more details about this tragic case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court Upholds Bail Denial for Key Accused in 2020 Delhi Riots

Supreme Court Upholds Bail Denial for Key Accused in 2020 Delhi Riots

 India
2
ISL Exodus: Foreign Stars Exit Amidst Uncertain Future

ISL Exodus: Foreign Stars Exit Amidst Uncertain Future

 India
3
Hon Hai Precision Achieves Record Revenue in December 2025

Hon Hai Precision Achieves Record Revenue in December 2025

 India
4
Goyal Unveils Advanced Skill Centres in Uttar Mumbai

Goyal Unveils Advanced Skill Centres in Uttar Mumbai

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI is reshaping economic and environmental future of agricultural enterprises

Smart cities bet on AI efficiency, governance still catching up

Trust, not technology, is driving the future of fintech adoption

Cities are drowning in waste and data-driven systems may be the only way out

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026