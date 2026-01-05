Tragedy in Delhi: Family Killed Over Financial Strife
A young man, Yashveer Singh, confessed to killing his family in east Delhi due to financial troubles. He surrendered to the police, expressing remorse for taking the lives of his mother, sister, and brother. The police are conducting further investigations into this tragic incident.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2026 18:47 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 18:47 IST
In a shocking incident in east Delhi, a 25-year-old man has reportedly killed three family members before turning himself in to authorities over financial distress.
Yashveer Singh, from the Mangal Bazar area, voluntarily walked into Laxmi Nagar Police Station on Monday evening, admitting he murdered his mother, sister, and minor brother.
Upon his admission, police swiftly arrived at the scene to confirm the grim discovery of the victims' bodies. Investigations are ongoing to uncover more details about this tragic case.
(With inputs from agencies.)