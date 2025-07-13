Fatal Dispute Under Mumbra Bridge Over Cooking Vessels
A man named Sachin Pujari was killed in a family dispute under the Mumbra railway station bridge in Thane district. The conflict arose when cooking vessels were thrown on mattresses, leading to an assault with a wooden log. Two individuals have been arrested and a murder case filed.
A fatal family dispute occurred beneath the Mumbra railway station bridge in Thane district, resulting in the death of 33-year-old Sachin Pujari, police confirmed.
The altercation, which erupted on July 11 following an incident involving cooking vessels and mattresses, escalated to violence when Pujari was attacked with a wooden log.
Following the incident, Inspector Anil Shinde led an investigation that resulted in the arrest of two suspects, Rahul Shinde, 28, and Sitaram Jadhav, 30. Authorities have filed a murder charge based on a complaint from Pujari's wife, and the investigation continues.
