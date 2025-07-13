Left Menu

Fatal Dispute Under Mumbra Bridge Over Cooking Vessels

A man named Sachin Pujari was killed in a family dispute under the Mumbra railway station bridge in Thane district. The conflict arose when cooking vessels were thrown on mattresses, leading to an assault with a wooden log. Two individuals have been arrested and a murder case filed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 13-07-2025 19:51 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 19:51 IST
Fatal Dispute Under Mumbra Bridge Over Cooking Vessels
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A fatal family dispute occurred beneath the Mumbra railway station bridge in Thane district, resulting in the death of 33-year-old Sachin Pujari, police confirmed.

The altercation, which erupted on July 11 following an incident involving cooking vessels and mattresses, escalated to violence when Pujari was attacked with a wooden log.

Following the incident, Inspector Anil Shinde led an investigation that resulted in the arrest of two suspects, Rahul Shinde, 28, and Sitaram Jadhav, 30. Authorities have filed a murder charge based on a complaint from Pujari's wife, and the investigation continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

 Global
3
Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

 Colombia
4
Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adolescent Mental Health in LAC: Hidden Costs, Lost Futures, Urgent Action Needed

Uneven Harvests: Market Failures in Maize and Banana Sectors Undermine Food Security

How Much Does Your Father’s Income Matter? A Global Look at Intergenerational Mobility

Nigerian Households Struggle as Conflict and Floods Deepen Economic Vulnerability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025