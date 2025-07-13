Fatal Dispute Under Mumbra Bridge Over Cooking Vessels

A fatal family dispute occurred beneath the Mumbra railway station bridge in Thane district, resulting in the death of 33-year-old Sachin Pujari, police confirmed.

The altercation, which erupted on July 11 following an incident involving cooking vessels and mattresses, escalated to violence when Pujari was attacked with a wooden log.

Following the incident, Inspector Anil Shinde led an investigation that resulted in the arrest of two suspects, Rahul Shinde, 28, and Sitaram Jadhav, 30. Authorities have filed a murder charge based on a complaint from Pujari's wife, and the investigation continues.

