Teacher Arrested for Alleged Assault in Odisha

A primary school teacher in Odisha's Kendrapara district was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a widow. The incident occurred in a lodge, prompting the victim to file a complaint. Medical examinations confirmed the claims, leading to his arrest and subsequent remand to jail custody after bail was denied.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kendrapara | Updated: 13-07-2025 21:15 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 21:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A primary school teacher aged 47 has been arrested in Odisha's Kendrapara district over allegations of sexual assault against a widow, police sources have confirmed.

The accused, serving in a government school in Raigada village under the Jamboo Marine Police Station jurisdiction, was detained on Saturday following a complaint filed by the 39-year-old victim. The incident reportedly took place in a lodge in Paradip port town.

Authorities conducted medical examinations of both the victim and the accused at Kendrapara's district headquarters hospital. Based on the medical findings, the teacher was arrested and charged under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Following his arrest, a local court denied his bail application, resulting in his remand to jail custody.

