Left Menu

Man Arrested for Multi-Crore Jewellery Heist in Bihar

The Uttarakhand Special Task Force arrested Rahul alias Mohammad Shakib for his role in a Rs 3.70 crore jewellery heist in Bihar. The robbery took place in July 2024, and Shakib had been absconding since then, living under a false identity in Haridwar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 13-07-2025 23:27 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 23:27 IST
Man Arrested for Multi-Crore Jewellery Heist in Bihar
man
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttarakhand Special Task Force (STF) successfully apprehended a man linked to a high-profile jewellery robbery on Sunday. The robbery, which took place in Bihar, involved jewellery worth Rs 3.70 crore.

Officials have identified the arrested individual as Rahul, also known as Mohammad Shakib, who had been evading capture since July 2024. He was detained in the Piran Kaliyar area of Haridwar district, where he had adopted a different identity to avoid detection, according to STF Senior Superintendent of Police Navneet Singh Bhullar.

This dramatic jewellery heist took place on July 26, 2024, when a gang led by accomplice Subodh invaded a Tanishq showroom in Purnia district's Khajanchi Haat, escaping with Rs 3.70 crore worth of valuables. While one gang member, Chunmun Jha, was killed in a police encounter and four others are behind bars, Shakib remained at large until his arrest. It's also reported that the gang, including Shakib, had a history of crime, having killed a political figure in 2021.

TRENDING

1
Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

 Global
3
Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

 Colombia
4
Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances transport efficiency and on-time delivery in global supply chains

New assistive tech merges AI and mobility to empower visually impaired users

AI may need to disobey humans to be truly trustworthy

Hyper-personalized Gen AI ads trigger curiosity, concern among Indian Gen Z

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025