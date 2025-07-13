Man Arrested for Multi-Crore Jewellery Heist in Bihar

The Uttarakhand Special Task Force (STF) successfully apprehended a man linked to a high-profile jewellery robbery on Sunday. The robbery, which took place in Bihar, involved jewellery worth Rs 3.70 crore.

Officials have identified the arrested individual as Rahul, also known as Mohammad Shakib, who had been evading capture since July 2024. He was detained in the Piran Kaliyar area of Haridwar district, where he had adopted a different identity to avoid detection, according to STF Senior Superintendent of Police Navneet Singh Bhullar.

This dramatic jewellery heist took place on July 26, 2024, when a gang led by accomplice Subodh invaded a Tanishq showroom in Purnia district's Khajanchi Haat, escaping with Rs 3.70 crore worth of valuables. While one gang member, Chunmun Jha, was killed in a police encounter and four others are behind bars, Shakib remained at large until his arrest. It's also reported that the gang, including Shakib, had a history of crime, having killed a political figure in 2021.