Tensions Rise Amid Muharram Procession Clash in Jharkhand

In a tragic turn of events, a clash over a Muharram procession route in Jharkhand's Palamu district has claimed the life of one individual, injured in the incident last week. The clash unfolded on July 6 in Palhe village within the Patan police station limits, leaving four people injured.

On Sunday, one of the injured succumbed to their injuries in a local hospital, as confirmed by DIG (Palamu range) Naushad Alam. The remaining three victims continue to receive medical attention. In response to the fatality, the police will amend the initial First Information Report (FIR) to include charges of murder.

In the aftermath of the violence, the district administration imposed prohibitory orders to maintain peace and prevent any further escalation of tensions in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)