Netanyahu Aide Faces Indictment for Leaking Military Secrets

An aide to Israeli PM Netanyahu, Jonatan Urich, is facing indictment for allegedly leaking secret military information. The leak aimed to influence public opinion on Netanyahu during the Gaza conflict in 2024. Urich denies charges, while investigations focus on the leak's impact on ceasefire talks and hostage deaths.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2025 01:33 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 01:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant development, an aide to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is facing indictment on security charges for allegedly leaking confidential military information during the 2024 Gaza conflict, according to the attorney general.

The aide, Jonatan Urich, reportedly leaked the information to Germany's Bild newspaper, aiming to shape public opinion regarding Netanyahu amid controversy over the slaying of six Israeli hostages. The case has been described as a 'witch-hunt' by Netanyahu.

Efforts are ongoing to reach another ceasefire, as indirect negotiations continue in Doha after a temporary truce was reached in January, which resulted in the release of 38 hostages.

(With inputs from agencies.)

