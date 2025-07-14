Netanyahu Aide Faces Indictment for Leaking Military Secrets

In a significant development, an aide to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is facing indictment on security charges for allegedly leaking confidential military information during the 2024 Gaza conflict, according to the attorney general.

The aide, Jonatan Urich, reportedly leaked the information to Germany's Bild newspaper, aiming to shape public opinion regarding Netanyahu amid controversy over the slaying of six Israeli hostages. The case has been described as a 'witch-hunt' by Netanyahu.

Efforts are ongoing to reach another ceasefire, as indirect negotiations continue in Doha after a temporary truce was reached in January, which resulted in the release of 38 hostages.

(With inputs from agencies.)