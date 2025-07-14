Tragedy Strikes: Deadly Shooting at Kentucky Church
A tragic shooting at a Kentucky church resulted in the deaths of two women, sparked by a state trooper's traffic stop. The suspect was killed by police after carjacking a vehicle and fleeing to the church. The incident, affecting a tight-knit congregation, remains under investigation.
A tragic incident unfolded at a Kentucky church where two women were fatally shot during a shooting spree. This chaos erupted following an encounter where a state trooper was wounded after initiating a traffic stop near Lexington's airport, explained Police Chief Lawrence Weathers.
The suspected shooter reportedly carjacked a vehicle and drove to Richmond Road Baptist Church, where he opened fire, killing a 72-year-old and a 32-year-old woman. Two other victims were wounded, with one in critical condition, the police reported.
The suspect was killed by the police and has not been identified. Investigations are ongoing, with initial findings suggesting the suspect might have connections to the victims at the church.
