In a strategic meeting in Beijing, Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and China's Wang Yi reaffirmed their countries' coordinated stance on global matters. Their dialogue examined relations with the United States and the ongoing war in Ukraine, as confirmed by the nations' foreign ministries.

The ministers emphasized the significance of close coordination in international forums such as the United Nations, the SCO, BRICS, G20, and APEC. This cooperation aims to bolster development and address global challenges in an increasingly turbulent world.

Furthermore, Russia and China reviewed the situation on the Korean Peninsula and the Iranian nuclear issue. Both nations continue to fortify their 'no limits' partnership, established before Russia's military actions in Ukraine, with China often described by Russia as an 'ally' in contrast to the U.S.'s view of these nations.