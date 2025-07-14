Left Menu

Russia and China Forge Strategic Ties Amid Global Tensions

Russia's Sergei Lavrov and China's Wang Yi discussed global cooperation, U.S. relations, and the Ukraine crisis. Meeting in Beijing, they emphasized united coordination in global forums, reflecting their 'no limits' partnership. Discussions also covered the Korean Peninsula and Iran's nuclear ambitions, amid escalating U.S.-China and U.S.-Russia tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2025 05:05 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 05:05 IST
Russia and China Forge Strategic Ties Amid Global Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a strategic meeting in Beijing, Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and China's Wang Yi reaffirmed their countries' coordinated stance on global matters. Their dialogue examined relations with the United States and the ongoing war in Ukraine, as confirmed by the nations' foreign ministries.

The ministers emphasized the significance of close coordination in international forums such as the United Nations, the SCO, BRICS, G20, and APEC. This cooperation aims to bolster development and address global challenges in an increasingly turbulent world.

Furthermore, Russia and China reviewed the situation on the Korean Peninsula and the Iranian nuclear issue. Both nations continue to fortify their 'no limits' partnership, established before Russia's military actions in Ukraine, with China often described by Russia as an 'ally' in contrast to the U.S.'s view of these nations.

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

 United States
2
Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

 South Korea
3
U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

 Senegal
4
Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances transport efficiency and on-time delivery in global supply chains

New assistive tech merges AI and mobility to empower visually impaired users

AI may need to disobey humans to be truly trustworthy

Hyper-personalized Gen AI ads trigger curiosity, concern among Indian Gen Z

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025