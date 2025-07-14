Left Menu

Unveiled Scandals at IIM-Calcutta: A Campus in Turmoil

An alleged rape at IIM-Calcutta has sparked investigations, uncovering discrepancies in the accused's statements. A special investigation team is probing possible financial influences on the victim's family. The accused allegedly used spiked drinks to incapacitate the victim, highlighting security concerns on campus.

Updated: 14-07-2025
  Country:
  India

The Indian Institute of Management-Calcutta (IIM-Calcutta) is at the center of a serious controversy following allegations of rape within its campus. A student stands accused of drugging a woman with sleeping pills mixed in beverages, leading to the alleged incident in a boys' hostel. During police questioning, the accused admitted to purchasing the drugs but has yet to clarify his intentions.

Circumstantial evidence indicates that the survivor consumed the spiked drink before the alleged crime took place. Controversy deepens as her professional credentials as a psychologist come under scrutiny, with police struggling to verify her qualifications or obtain supportive documentation.

The victim's family has become another focal point of the investigation, as authorities probe potential pressure or financial transactions influencing their statements. A nine-member special investigation team, led by an assistant commissioner, is diligently working to uncover the truth behind this harrowing campus ordeal.

