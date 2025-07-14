Bomb Scare Shakes Delhi Schools: Swift Security Response Prevents Panic
Multiple Delhi schools faced bomb threats in an alarming start to the week, triggering a swift response from authorities. Police, along with bomb disposal squads, conducted thorough inspections at affected premises, but found no suspicious items. Investigations are underway to trace the source of the threats.
- Country:
- India
In a distressing beginning to the week, at least three schools in Delhi encountered bomb threats on Monday morning, spurring an immediate response from emergency services, according to a Delhi Police official.
Police were alerted around 8 am about threats targeting CRPF Schools in Prashant Vihar and Dwarka Sector 16, along with another school in Chanakyapuri. Rapid response units promptly commenced investigations at the scenes.
Ankit Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka), reported that police, with support from sniffer dogs and bomb disposal units, efficiently secured the areas. While nothing suspicious was discovered, cybersecurity experts are investigating the origin of the threatening emails, ensuring tightened security across the institutions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- schools
- bomb threats
- CRPF
- emergency services
- security
- police
- response
- safety
- investigation
ALSO READ
Singapore Steps Up Security Amid Rising Regional Tensions
Ramban Gears Up for Amarnath Yatra: Medical Camps and Security Tightened
Negligence unpardonable, security lapses to be probed; those found guilty to face stringent action: Odisha CM on Puri temple stampede.
162 students trapped in inundated residential school in Jharkhand after heavy rain rescued by police: Officer.
Delhi Police Crackdown: 94,000 Illicit Cigarette Packets Seized in Major Raid