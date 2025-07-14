Bomb Scare Shakes Delhi Schools: Swift Security Response Prevents Panic

In a distressing beginning to the week, at least three schools in Delhi encountered bomb threats on Monday morning, spurring an immediate response from emergency services, according to a Delhi Police official.

Police were alerted around 8 am about threats targeting CRPF Schools in Prashant Vihar and Dwarka Sector 16, along with another school in Chanakyapuri. Rapid response units promptly commenced investigations at the scenes.

Ankit Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka), reported that police, with support from sniffer dogs and bomb disposal units, efficiently secured the areas. While nothing suspicious was discovered, cybersecurity experts are investigating the origin of the threatening emails, ensuring tightened security across the institutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)