Iran's Stance on UN Sanctions Snapback
Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei announced Iran's intent to respond to the reimposition of UN sanctions through the snapback mechanism. Baghaei noted that European nations lack the authority to initiate this mechanism and emphasized Iran's firm position in the face of international pressures.
At a press conference on Monday, Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei stated that Iran intends to respond decisively to the restoration of UN sanctions via the snapback mechanism.
Baghaei made it clear that European countries do not possess the necessary standing to trigger such a mechanism.
Iran's stance comes amidst increasing international tensions and indicates a firm position against foreign pressures.
