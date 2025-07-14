Freedom of Speech Scrutinized as Cartoonist Faces Legal Battle

The Supreme Court on Monday addressed concerns over the abuse of freedom of speech and expression in the case of a cartoonist facing allegations of disseminating objectionable content about Prime Minister Narendra Modi and RSS workers on social media.

During the hearing, a bench led by Justices Sudhanshu Dhulia and Aravind Kumar questioned why cartoonist Hemant Malviya, seeking anticipatory bail, engaged in such actions. Advocate Vrinda Grover, representing Malviya, argued that while the cartoon could be seen as offensive or in poor taste, it should not be viewed as a criminal offense under law. Grover agreed to remove the controversial post.

Additional Solicitor General K M Nataraj highlighted the repetitive nature of such incidents. Despite the contentious legal battle, Grover emphasized issues surrounding personal liberty and anticipated repercussions. The case continues, with hopes for interim protection until the court reconvenes on July 15 to deliberate further.