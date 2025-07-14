Tragedy in Gurugram: Sewer's Deadly Toll
The Samajwadi Party blames the BJP-led Haryana government for the death of Shailendra, a UP native, who drowned in an open sewer in Gurugram. The party demands Rs 1 crore compensation for his family, highlighting corruption and negligence as prevalent issues in BJP-ruled states.
The Samajwadi Party has accused the BJP-led government in Haryana of culpability in the death of Shailendra, a resident of Uttar Pradesh, who tragically drowned in an open sewer during torrential rains in Gurugram.
Highlighting negligence and corruption, the party demanded a compensation of Rs 1 crore for his kin, arguing similar incidents plague other BJP-ruled states. It criticized the state's inadequate infrastructure and safety measures.
The 27-year-old Shailendra was conducting work-related tasks when he fell into the manhole, submerged due to waterlogging. His wife made frantic calls, and his body was found the next day, sparking a political outcry.
(With inputs from agencies.)
