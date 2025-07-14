Youth Spiritual Summit to Empower Drug-Free India Vision by 2047: Mandaviya

In a bold step towards empowering India's youth and eradicating substance abuse, Union Minister for Youth Affairs & Sports and Labour & Employment, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, announced the convening of the Youth Spiritual Summit under the theme “Nasha Mukt Yuva for Viksit Bharat”. The summit is a transformative platform aimed at mobilizing India’s young population to lead the charge toward building a drug-free and developed nation by 2047, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for a Viksit Bharat during the ongoing Amrit Kaal.

At a press conference in New Delhi, Dr. Mandaviya stressed the vital role of India’s youth—who make up over 65% of the population, with an average age of just 28 years—in shaping the country’s future. “Youth are the torchbearers of Amrit Kaal,” he said, adding that they are not just passive recipients but active participants and leaders in India’s growth journey.

Drug Abuse: A Threat to National Progress

While praising the enthusiasm and potential of Bharat’s Yuva Shakti, the Minister also voiced grave concern about the rising menace of substance abuse among youth, calling it one of the most severe challenges confronting the nation. He warned that addiction deprives young individuals of their potential during their most productive years and poses a serious threat to India's developmental ambitions.

To combat this, the Government of India is launching an inclusive, spiritual, and community-driven campaign in collaboration with NGOs, educational institutions, and spiritual organizations. The Youth Spiritual Summit, the centerpiece of this campaign, is not just a conference—it is the genesis of a national grassroots movement.

Three-Day Summit Along the Ghats of Ganga: A Spiritual Awakening

Scheduled to take place along the sacred ghats of the River Ganga, the three-day summit will see 500 youth delegates from the youth wings of over 100 spiritual organizations converge to discuss and design actionable solutions to eliminate drug addiction.

Dr. Mandaviya noted that the summit will serve as a platform for introspection, dialogue, and innovation, all rooted in India's rich spiritual and cultural traditions. The setting—on the banks of the Ganga in Kashi (Varanasi)—symbolizes spiritual purification and collective awakening, a fitting metaphor for cleansing society of the drug menace.

Plenary Sessions: Building a Blueprint for a Nasha Mukt Bharat

The summit will feature four core plenary sessions, designed to address the multifaceted nature of the drug problem and build a comprehensive national roadmap. The sessions will include:

Understanding Addiction and Its Psychological Impact on Youth Discussions led by addiction psychologists, recovering survivors, and spiritual mentors. Breaking the Supply Chain: Tackling Peddlers and Illicit Drug Trade Intelligence-led insights on how youth can assist in community surveillance and reporting. Communication and Outreach: Designing Effective Anti-Drug Campaigns Use of social media, art, and storytelling to drive awareness in schools, colleges, and rural areas. Commitment to Action: Charting a Pathway to Nasha Mukt Bharat by 2047 Collective visioning exercise with whiteboard forums and commitment declarations.

The sessions will include keynote addresses by experts, moderated panels, and interactive forums where every delegate contributes ideas, experiences, and strategies.

The Kashi Declaration: A Milestone Commitment

A major highlight of the Summit will be the unveiling of the Kashi Declaration—a historic collective pledge outlining the youth’s resolve to build a drug-free society. It will serve as a blueprint for future policies, community actions, and youth engagement strategies.

Dr. Mandaviya affirmed, “The Kashi Declaration will mark the beginning of a Jan Andolan—a people’s movement to identify drug sources, uproot them, and foster a society where the youth are spiritually empowered and physically fit.”

Connecting the Spirit of Patriotism with Wellness: Vijay Diwas Padyatra

Reinforcing the government’s emphasis on holistic youth development, Dr. Mandaviya also announced a special Padyatra in Kargil on July 26, commemorating Kargil Vijay Diwas. This event will honor the bravery of Indian soldiers while promoting the Fit India Movement.

Organized by MY Bharat volunteers, the march will involve local youth, members of youth clubs, and representatives from the Indian Army, creating a unifying platform that merges national pride, wellness, and youth engagement.

MY Bharat: The Digital Nerve Centre for Youth Action

All updates, schedules, and resources related to the Youth Spiritual Summit and the Kargil Vijay Diwas Padyatra will be made available on the MY Bharat Platform (https://mybharat.gov.in/). The portal is designed to be the central hub for youth-led development campaigns, offering volunteering opportunities, updates on national events, and access to wellness initiatives.

From Spiritual Awareness to National Transformation

The launch of the Youth Spiritual Summit marks a bold confluence of spirituality, youth leadership, and social reform. With India’s young citizens leading the way—supported by civil society, government institutions, and spiritual organizations—the journey toward a Nasha Mukt, Viksit Bharat is not just possible, but inevitable.

Dr. Mandaviya's initiative recognizes that the solution to the drug crisis lies not just in law enforcement, but in mobilizing the inner strength of youth, instilling moral purpose, and fostering a spirit of collective responsibility. As India strides toward its 100th year of independence in 2047, this summit may well be remembered as the turning point in the nation’s fight against substance abuse.