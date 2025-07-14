Breaking Barriers: SECL Opens Coal India’s First All-Women Dispensary in Bilaspur

In a historic move towards promoting gender inclusivity and empowering women in the coal sector, South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL) inaugurated Coal India’s first dispensary operated entirely by women. Located at Vasant Vihar in Bilaspur, this landmark facility signifies a pivotal advancement in leadership opportunities for women in a traditionally male-dominated industry.

The Vasant Vihar Dispensary is now fully staffed and managed by a 14-member team of women, including doctors, nurses, pharmacists, and support personnel, making it a unique symbol of progress in the coal mining and allied sectors.

Formal Inauguration in the Presence of Top SECL Leadership

The ceremonial inauguration was carried out by Shri Harish Duhan, Chairman-cum-Managing Director of SECL, in the esteemed presence of key dignitaries including:

Shri N. Franklin Jayakumar , Director Technical (Operations & Project/Planning)

Shri Biranchi Das , Director (HR)

Shri D. Sunil Kumar , Director (Finance)

Shri Himanshu Jain , Chief Vigilance Officer

Along with other senior officers of SECL

The presence of such a diverse and high-level delegation underscored the strategic importance of the initiative, not only as a healthcare service but also as a transformative gender empowerment model.

CMD Harish Duhan: “A Proud Milestone in the Coal Sector”

Speaking at the event, CMD Shri Harish Duhan described the launch as a “matter of immense pride”. He acknowledged the visionary push of Union Minister for Coal, Shri G. Kishan Reddy, toward greater inclusion of women in the coal sector and emphasized that the Vasant Vihar Dispensary is a direct manifestation of that commitment.

“We are witnessing a significant cultural shift,” said Shri Duhan. “This dispensary is not just a healthcare facility—it is a platform for showcasing women’s leadership and professional excellence. It also aligns with our long-term commitment to enhancing gender representation at all levels of operation.”

He further added that SECL would continue initiating similar projects in the future, reinforcing its role as a trailblazer in fostering equity and opportunity within the larger Coal India ecosystem.

Medical Services with Compassion and Competence

The Vasant Vihar Dispensary will offer a full range of primary and emergency medical services to SECL employees and their families. Among the core services provided are:

Outpatient Department (OPD) Services

Casualty and Emergency Medical Support

Dressing and Injection Rooms

Electrocardiogram (ECG) Facilities

Blood Collection Centre for pathology testing

In-House OPD Pharmacy

With a female-led team at the helm, the dispensary is expected to not only enhance the quality of healthcare delivery but also infuse it with greater sensitivity, empathy, and patient-centric care—an often underappreciated component of clinical excellence.

A Catalyst for Change in the Coal Sector

Coal India, through SECL, is leading by example in a sector where women have historically been underrepresented. The decision to entrust a full-fledged medical facility to an all-women staff marks a strategic and symbolic milestone, reaffirming the company’s stance on inclusive growth and workforce diversification.

The move is aligned with broader national goals such as:

Empowering Women Through Workforce Participation

Aligning Industrial Growth with Social Equity

Creating Safe and Enabling Workspaces for Women in Heavy Industries

Beyond healthcare, this initiative sets a precedent for women-led teams in other operational departments within Coal India and affiliated enterprises.

Positive Reception and Future Roadmap

The initiative has received widespread appreciation from the employee community, stakeholders, and gender rights advocates. The women staff members themselves expressed a strong sense of pride and responsibility in being chosen as torchbearers for a new chapter in Coal India’s history.

“This opportunity is not just about working in healthcare—it’s about representing women’s capabilities and aspirations in a space where they have traditionally had limited visibility,” said one of the lead doctors at the facility.

With the success of the Vasant Vihar Dispensary, SECL is expected to replicate similar women-led models in other regional facilities. Such steps will further normalize female participation and leadership in coalfield environments, encouraging more women to pursue careers in the energy and resource sectors.

A Healthcare Milestone and a Social Statement

The launch of the first all-women operated dispensary by SECL is more than just a symbolic gesture. It is a powerful testament to the growing momentum for gender equality in India's industrial and public sector landscape.

By integrating empowerment with service delivery, SECL has set a benchmark for other PSUs and industries to follow. As India strives toward a more inclusive and equitable future, such initiatives reaffirm that real progress happens when opportunity meets vision—and the Vasant Vihar Dispensary stands as a shining example of both.