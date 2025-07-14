Left Menu

Tensions Escalate in Torre Pacheco Amid Anti-Immigration Clashes

A series of anti-immigration clashes occurred in Torre Pacheco, Spain, led by far-right groups against North African migrants. The unrest began after an attack on a local, Domingo Tomas. Police, who arrested eight individuals, attribute the violence to anti-immigration rhetoric, contrasting Spain's generally welcoming migration policies.

Spanish authorities have detained eight individuals following three turbulent nights of conflict between far-right groups and North African migrants in the southeastern town of Torre Pacheco, the government reported on Monday.

The violence marked one of Spain's most significant disturbances in recent years. Several dozen youths, some wearing hoods, threw glass bottles and other projectiles at riot police on Sunday evening, according to eyewitnesses from Reuters.

The unrest originated from an incident last week, where an elderly man named Domingo Tomas was attacked while walking through a cemetery garden. Police have apprehended two foreign nationals suspected of involvement in the assault. However, the principal suspect remains at large. In the wake of these events, six others, including five Spaniards, have been arrested for offenses ranging from assault to hate crimes.

