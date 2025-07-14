Condemnation of Outdated Practices: Odisha's Stand Against Kangaroo Courts

In response to alarming incidents, Odisha Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan has promised firm action against those responsible for conducting archaic 'kangaroo courts.' In two separate events, tribal couples faced humiliating 'purification rituals' by being tied to wooden ploughs for marrying within their clan.

Harichandan emphasized the immorality of such acts and declared the state government's resolve to combat these 'hateful practices.' Legal proceedings have been initiated, with a case registered at the Narayanpatna police station in Koraput following a recent episode in Nadimeitiki village.

In another incident in Rayagada's Kanjamajodi village, a similar practice was reported, wherein a young couple was forced to undergo public humiliation. The state's commitment to eradicating such outdated customs marks a significant stand against societal regression.