Condemnation of Outdated Practices: Odisha's Stand Against Kangaroo Courts

Odisha Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan has condemned recent incidents in Rayagada and Koraput, where tribal couples faced public humiliation by kangaroo courts for breaching traditional customs. Legal actions are underway to punish involved parties, highlighting the persistence of backward practices due to lack of awareness in remote areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 14-07-2025 18:39 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 18:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In response to alarming incidents, Odisha Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan has promised firm action against those responsible for conducting archaic 'kangaroo courts.' In two separate events, tribal couples faced humiliating 'purification rituals' by being tied to wooden ploughs for marrying within their clan.

Harichandan emphasized the immorality of such acts and declared the state government's resolve to combat these 'hateful practices.' Legal proceedings have been initiated, with a case registered at the Narayanpatna police station in Koraput following a recent episode in Nadimeitiki village.

In another incident in Rayagada's Kanjamajodi village, a similar practice was reported, wherein a young couple was forced to undergo public humiliation. The state's commitment to eradicating such outdated customs marks a significant stand against societal regression.

