Left Menu

Apple Orchard Uproar: Farmers rally against court-ordered tree removals

The Himachal Seb Utpadak Sangh has urged the state government to stop the removal of apple trees labeled as 'illegally grown' on forest land. They plan to challenge the court's directive in the Himachal High Court, advocating apple rootstock as a native forest species.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 14-07-2025 19:23 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 19:23 IST
Apple Orchard Uproar: Farmers rally against court-ordered tree removals
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Himachal Seb Utpadak Sangh is calling on the state government to halt the process of felling what are termed illegally grown apple trees on forest land. This action comes amid a state-wide drive initiated by forest authorities.

Spearheaded by Rakesh Singha, a former MLA and Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader, the Sangh has demanded an urgent meeting with apple farmers. They plan to contest the recent High Court orders that sparked this removal drive.

The court mandated the removal of improperly cultivated orchards, with instructions to replace these with native forest species. However, the Sangh argues that apple trees originate from crab apple, categorizing them as native to forest ecosystems.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

 United States
2
Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

 South Korea
3
U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

 Senegal
4
Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilience or collapse? How sharing economy platforms weather crises

Rising Debt, Rising Rates: How U.S. Fiscal Imbalances Impact Long-Term Borrowing Costs

Financial Ripples from China: How Macro Surprises Shape Global Asset Prices

How AI Helped the IMF Track Two Trillion in Cross-Border Stablecoin Transfers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025