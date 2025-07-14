Amidst the relentless war with Russia, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has nominated First Deputy Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko to head a new government. Her appointment marks a critical political reshuffle as Ukraine gears up to rejuvenate its economy and bolsters its domestic arms industry.

The nomination awaits parliamentary approval and aims to commence a transformation within Ukraine's executive branch. Zelenskiy's decision comes at a time when diplomatic efforts to end the four-year conflict have stalled, compounding the challenges of economic revival.

Svyrydenko, an economist by training and a key figure in recent US mineral deal negotiations, is poised to implement economic deregulatory measures, slashing bureaucracy and protecting businesses. Her strategic agenda includes concentrating state resources toward defense and fostering post-war recovery, positioning Ukraine as a potential economic leader in Europe.