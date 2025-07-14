Police Operation Uncovers Karimanagar Sex Racket
Police in Karimanagar have busted a sex racket operating from a rented house, rescuing two individuals, including a minor girl. Three suspects have been arrested, facing charges under the Immoral Traffic Prevention Act and POCSO Act. The investigation continues, focusing on the role of the property owner.
- Country:
- India
In a significant breakthrough, police have dismantled a sex racket operating from a rented property in Karimanagar, rescuing two people including a minor girl. Officials confirmed the arrests of three individuals on charges of trafficking and violations under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
The raid, conducted late Sunday night in the Millennium City area, was led by Campierganj Circle Officer Vivek Kumar Tiwari. Acting on a tip-off, the team uncovered three women and two men inside the residence, among whom was a girl, now in the care of the Child Welfare Committee (CWC).
The premises are owned by Badan Singh, who had leased it for the illegal activities. The owner is currently under investigation for potential negligence or complicity. Legal charges have been formally pressed against the arrestees under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, according to CO Tiwari.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- police
- sex racket
- bust
- rescue
- minor
- girl
- trafficking
- POCSO
- investigation
- arrests
ALSO READ
Supreme Court's Landmark Ruling on Protecting Minors Online
Woman Acquitted in 2015 Thane Trafficking Case Due to Lack of Evidence
Justice Served: Delhi High Court Allows Minor's Abortion Amidst Legal Hurdles
Crackdown on Drug Trafficking Nets Four Arrests in Udhampur
Rap Mogul on Trial: The Diddy Sex Trafficking Saga