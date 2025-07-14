Police Operation Uncovers Karimanagar Sex Racket

In a significant breakthrough, police have dismantled a sex racket operating from a rented property in Karimanagar, rescuing two people including a minor girl. Officials confirmed the arrests of three individuals on charges of trafficking and violations under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The raid, conducted late Sunday night in the Millennium City area, was led by Campierganj Circle Officer Vivek Kumar Tiwari. Acting on a tip-off, the team uncovered three women and two men inside the residence, among whom was a girl, now in the care of the Child Welfare Committee (CWC).

The premises are owned by Badan Singh, who had leased it for the illegal activities. The owner is currently under investigation for potential negligence or complicity. Legal charges have been formally pressed against the arrestees under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, according to CO Tiwari.

