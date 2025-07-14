Left Menu

Police Operation Uncovers Karimanagar Sex Racket

Police in Karimanagar have busted a sex racket operating from a rented house, rescuing two individuals, including a minor girl. Three suspects have been arrested, facing charges under the Immoral Traffic Prevention Act and POCSO Act. The investigation continues, focusing on the role of the property owner.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gorakhpur | Updated: 14-07-2025 21:00 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 21:00 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, police have dismantled a sex racket operating from a rented property in Karimanagar, rescuing two people including a minor girl. Officials confirmed the arrests of three individuals on charges of trafficking and violations under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The raid, conducted late Sunday night in the Millennium City area, was led by Campierganj Circle Officer Vivek Kumar Tiwari. Acting on a tip-off, the team uncovered three women and two men inside the residence, among whom was a girl, now in the care of the Child Welfare Committee (CWC).

The premises are owned by Badan Singh, who had leased it for the illegal activities. The owner is currently under investigation for potential negligence or complicity. Legal charges have been formally pressed against the arrestees under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, according to CO Tiwari.

(With inputs from agencies.)

