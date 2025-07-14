Punjab's Flood Preparedness: Stability Amid Rising Waters

Punjab Water Resources Minister Barinder Kumar Goyal assured the assembly on Monday that the state's water reservoir levels are stable, ensuring there are currently no flood concerns. He highlighted the government's readiness to tackle any emerging flood threats, having allocated substantial resources for effective flood mitigation and emergency response.

Goyal informed the assembly that the water levels across key reservoirs, including Bhakra, Pong, and Ranjit Sagar Dams, remain safely below danger levels. Proactive measures are underway, with significant projects aimed at strengthening embankments and desilting water bodies under the State Disaster Mitigation Fund.

Despite reassurances, Independent MLA Rana Inder Pratap Singh raised alarms over specific vulnerable embankments that have not yet been addressed, citing areas between Harike and Dhilwan. The MLA urged the government to act swiftly to prevent potential breaches and address illegal mining activities that exacerbate flood risks.