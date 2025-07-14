Left Menu

Punjab's Flood Preparedness: Stability Amid Rising Waters

Punjab Water Resources Minister Barinder Kumar Goyal assured the Punjab Assembly that water reservoir levels in the state remain stable despite heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh. The government is prepared to handle any emergencies, with substantial funds allocated for flood mitigation and proactive measures in place to reinforce embankments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 14-07-2025 21:47 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 21:47 IST
Punjab's Flood Preparedness: Stability Amid Rising Waters
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Water Resources Minister Barinder Kumar Goyal assured the assembly on Monday that the state's water reservoir levels are stable, ensuring there are currently no flood concerns. He highlighted the government's readiness to tackle any emerging flood threats, having allocated substantial resources for effective flood mitigation and emergency response.

Goyal informed the assembly that the water levels across key reservoirs, including Bhakra, Pong, and Ranjit Sagar Dams, remain safely below danger levels. Proactive measures are underway, with significant projects aimed at strengthening embankments and desilting water bodies under the State Disaster Mitigation Fund.

Despite reassurances, Independent MLA Rana Inder Pratap Singh raised alarms over specific vulnerable embankments that have not yet been addressed, citing areas between Harike and Dhilwan. The MLA urged the government to act swiftly to prevent potential breaches and address illegal mining activities that exacerbate flood risks.

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

 United States
2
Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

 South Korea
3
U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

 Senegal
4
Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilience or collapse? How sharing economy platforms weather crises

Rising Debt, Rising Rates: How U.S. Fiscal Imbalances Impact Long-Term Borrowing Costs

Financial Ripples from China: How Macro Surprises Shape Global Asset Prices

How AI Helped the IMF Track Two Trillion in Cross-Border Stablecoin Transfers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025