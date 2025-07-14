Suspension Shock in Karnataka: Deputy Conservator Under Fire for Tiger Deaths

The Karnataka Government has suspended Deputy Conservator of Forests, Chakrapani Y, over allegations related to the deaths of five tigers in the Male Mahadeshwara Hills. This decision was influenced by the recommendation of State Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre, reflecting the gravity of the situation and the need for accountability in such matters.

The suspension and subsequent investigation follow disturbing reports of the deaths, which include a female tigress and four cubs. Initial reports suggest that they consumed a poisoned cow, leading to the arrest of three individuals allegedly involved in the incident. This tragic episode has prompted intense scrutiny into the management and operational procedures of the wildlife division.

In line with procedural protocols, Chakrapani Y will receive a subsistence allowance during his suspension. He is also required to remain at his designated headquarters, pending further inquiry. This case highlights the urgent need for effective wildlife conservation strategies and the rigorous enforcement of rules to prevent such incidents in the future.

