Suspension Shock in Karnataka: Deputy Conservator Under Fire for Tiger Deaths

Deputy Conservator of Forests Chakrapani Y has been suspended after being accused of negligence following the deaths of five tigers in Karnataka's MM Hills. This decision follows a recommendation from the State's Forest Minister. Investigations have been initiated, and three individuals have been arrested in connection with the deaths.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 14-07-2025 22:33 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 22:33 IST
Suspension Shock in Karnataka: Deputy Conservator Under Fire for Tiger Deaths
The Karnataka Government has suspended Deputy Conservator of Forests, Chakrapani Y, over allegations related to the deaths of five tigers in the Male Mahadeshwara Hills. This decision was influenced by the recommendation of State Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre, reflecting the gravity of the situation and the need for accountability in such matters.

The suspension and subsequent investigation follow disturbing reports of the deaths, which include a female tigress and four cubs. Initial reports suggest that they consumed a poisoned cow, leading to the arrest of three individuals allegedly involved in the incident. This tragic episode has prompted intense scrutiny into the management and operational procedures of the wildlife division.

In line with procedural protocols, Chakrapani Y will receive a subsistence allowance during his suspension. He is also required to remain at his designated headquarters, pending further inquiry. This case highlights the urgent need for effective wildlife conservation strategies and the rigorous enforcement of rules to prevent such incidents in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Resilience or collapse? How sharing economy platforms weather crises

Rising Debt, Rising Rates: How U.S. Fiscal Imbalances Impact Long-Term Borrowing Costs

Financial Ripples from China: How Macro Surprises Shape Global Asset Prices

How AI Helped the IMF Track Two Trillion in Cross-Border Stablecoin Transfers

