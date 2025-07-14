Operation Kalanemi: Fake Seer Exposed as Bangladeshi National

A Bangladeshi national was apprehended by the Uttarakhand Police under 'Operation Kalanemi' and will be deported after confirmation of his identity.

The Dehradun Senior Superintendent of Police, Ajay Singh, reported that the 26-year-old suspect, Rukn Rakam, alias Shah Alam, had been living in India illegally.

A campaign against fraudulent seers follows numerous reports of locals being misled, particularly targeting vulnerable women and elderly citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)