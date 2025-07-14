Operation Kalanemi: Fake Seer Exposed as Bangladeshi National
Uttarakhand Police arrest a Bangladeshi national, Rukn Rakam, posing as a seer under 'Operation Kalanemi'. Confirmed as a Bangladeshi citizen, he faces deportation. Authorities aim to crack down on fake seers following complaints of locals being deceived.
A Bangladeshi national was apprehended by the Uttarakhand Police under 'Operation Kalanemi' and will be deported after confirmation of his identity.
The Dehradun Senior Superintendent of Police, Ajay Singh, reported that the 26-year-old suspect, Rukn Rakam, alias Shah Alam, had been living in India illegally.
A campaign against fraudulent seers follows numerous reports of locals being misled, particularly targeting vulnerable women and elderly citizens.
