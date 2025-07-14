Left Menu

Ukraine's Strategic Shifts: Shmyhal for Defence Minister

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy proposes current Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal as the new defence minister. Zelenskiy believes Shmyhal's experience will be crucial for this role. He seeks parliamentary backing for his government changes and has also proposed Yulia Svyrydenko as the new prime minister.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2025 23:48 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 23:48 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has proposed current Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal as the new defence minister for Ukraine, emphasizing the value of his extensive experience. This role is critical as it holds significant responsibilities and demands within the nation.

During his nightly video address, Zelenskiy highlighted the importance of Shmyhal's appointment, expressing confidence that his experience aligns with the defence sector's needs for both resources and tasks.

The president is counting on support from the parliament for his cabinet reshuffle. As a part of this restructure, he has also put forth the name of Yulia Svyrydenko, currently serving as the first deputy prime minister, as the prospective new prime minister.

(With inputs from agencies.)

