BJP Celebrates CAT Ruling Against Urdu Mandate for Naib Tehsildar Applications
The BJP has praised the Central Administrative Tribunal's decision to suspend a government order requiring Urdu for Naib Tehsildar postings in Jammu and Kashmir. The tribunal's ruling ensures applicants with knowledge of any recognized language can apply, challenging the previous mandate as unconstitutional and discriminatory.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lauded the Central Administrative Tribunal's (CAT) interim order halting the Jammu and Kashmir government's requirement of Urdu proficiency for Naib Tehsildar applicants. The tribunal instructed the Services Selection Recruitment Board (SSRB) to allow submissions from candidates fluent in any of five official languages: Hindi, Kashmiri, English, Dogri, and Urdu.
On Monday, BJP legislators demonstrated outside the Civil Secretariat and Assembly, protesting the mandate and demanding its repeal. Senior High Court lawyer and MLA R S Pathania termed the CAT's suspension as a victory over what the party perceives as an 'illegal and discriminatory' policy by the National Conference government.
The tribunal's ruling, issued by Member (A) Ram Mohan Johri and Member (J) Rajinder Singh Dogra, arose from a petition by Senior Advocate Abhinav Sharma. This petition argued the Urdu requirement violated constitutional principles of equality. The next hearing date is set for August 13, with respondents instructed to reply within four weeks.
