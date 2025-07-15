Left Menu

BJP Celebrates CAT Ruling Against Urdu Mandate for Naib Tehsildar Applications

The BJP has praised the Central Administrative Tribunal's decision to suspend a government order requiring Urdu for Naib Tehsildar postings in Jammu and Kashmir. The tribunal's ruling ensures applicants with knowledge of any recognized language can apply, challenging the previous mandate as unconstitutional and discriminatory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 15-07-2025 01:04 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 01:04 IST
BJP Celebrates CAT Ruling Against Urdu Mandate for Naib Tehsildar Applications
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lauded the Central Administrative Tribunal's (CAT) interim order halting the Jammu and Kashmir government's requirement of Urdu proficiency for Naib Tehsildar applicants. The tribunal instructed the Services Selection Recruitment Board (SSRB) to allow submissions from candidates fluent in any of five official languages: Hindi, Kashmiri, English, Dogri, and Urdu.

On Monday, BJP legislators demonstrated outside the Civil Secretariat and Assembly, protesting the mandate and demanding its repeal. Senior High Court lawyer and MLA R S Pathania termed the CAT's suspension as a victory over what the party perceives as an 'illegal and discriminatory' policy by the National Conference government.

The tribunal's ruling, issued by Member (A) Ram Mohan Johri and Member (J) Rajinder Singh Dogra, arose from a petition by Senior Advocate Abhinav Sharma. This petition argued the Urdu requirement violated constitutional principles of equality. The next hearing date is set for August 13, with respondents instructed to reply within four weeks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Global Markets Fluctuate Amid New Tariff Threats

Global Markets Fluctuate Amid New Tariff Threats

 Global
2
Trump Celebrates Triumph, Reflects on Past Near-Tragedy at MetLife Stadium

Trump Celebrates Triumph, Reflects on Past Near-Tragedy at MetLife Stadium

 Global
3
Chelsea's Triumph: Palmer Steals the Show at Club World Cup

Chelsea's Triumph: Palmer Steals the Show at Club World Cup

 Global
4
Bombing Halts Oil Flow in Colombia's Key Pipeline

Bombing Halts Oil Flow in Colombia's Key Pipeline

 Colombia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilience or collapse? How sharing economy platforms weather crises

Rising Debt, Rising Rates: How U.S. Fiscal Imbalances Impact Long-Term Borrowing Costs

Financial Ripples from China: How Macro Surprises Shape Global Asset Prices

How AI Helped the IMF Track Two Trillion in Cross-Border Stablecoin Transfers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025