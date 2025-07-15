Drones Down: Uncovering the Incident at Khurmala Oilfield
Two drones fell at the Khurmala oilfield in Iraqi Kurdistan, causing only material damage and no casualties. An investigation is underway in coordination with Kurdistan security forces to determine the cause and perpetrators of the incident.
In a tense development, two drones descended upon the Khurmala oilfield situated near Erbil, Iraqi Kurdistan. The event, reported by the Iraqi Kurdistan's counter-terrorism service, sparked immediate concern.
Despite the dramatic nature of the incident, the Iraqi Security Media Cell assured that no casualties had occurred, confirming only material damage was sustained. The oilfield, vital to the region, continues to operate amid heightened security.
An investigation has commenced, with security forces in Kurdistan coordinating efforts to unearth details surrounding the drone event. This follows a spate of security concerns in the area, raising regional and international interest.
