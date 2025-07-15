Drones Strike Khurmala Oilfield: Investigation Underway

In a recent development, two drones crashed in the Khurmala oilfield, located near Erbil in Iraqi Kurdistan, as per the region's counter-terrorism service statement on Monday.

The incident resulted in material damage but fortunately no casualties, confirmed the Iraqi Security Media Cell, an official agency for security information dissemination.

While an investigation is currently underway with the cooperation of Kurdistan security forces, the Ministry of Natural Resources reported that only the oilfield's water pipes sustained damage. It remains unclear if oil production was disrupted as a consequence.