Maharashtra Plans Stringent Anti-Conversion Law
The Maharashtra government plans to introduce a stringent anti-conversion law in its winter legislative session. This initiative follows reports of forced conversions in the state. The proposed law aims to be more rigorous than existing laws in other states, making Maharashtra the 11th state to enact such legislation.
The Maharashtra government is set to introduce a stringent law aimed at preventing religious conversions, according to Minister Pankaj Bhoyar. Positioned to be tougher than similar laws in other Indian states, this legislation will be discussed during the winter session of the legislature.
During a legislative council session, Bhoyar noted that Maharashtra will join 10 other states in having an anti-conversion law. A panel, led by the Director General of Police, has already been formed to draft this law, with a report submitted for review.
Amidst recent incidents of forced conversions, the initiative stems from growing concern. The winter session, typically held in December in Nagpur, is poised to address this pressing issue, marking a significant step for the state government.
