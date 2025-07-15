Kanwariya Chaos: Arrests Following Highway Blockage and Vandalism in Haridwar

In Haridwar, Uttarakhand, police have taken four Kanwariyas into custody for two instances of vandalism and causing public disturbances. The incidents involved blocking the Delhi-Haridwar National Highway and stone-pelting, leading to arrests and further investigations.

One group of Kanwariyas, in Bahadarabad, created havoc over a trivial issue. When approached by police, they resorted to abusive language and stone-pelting, prompting police to use mild force to disperse them, resulting in two arrests.

Another incident featured vandalism near Shiv Vishram Griha, where Kanwariyas were caught on video smashing shop glasses. Two individuals were arrested, while police registered a case under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections, continuing their investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)