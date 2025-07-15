Left Menu

Kanwariya Chaos: Arrests Following Highway Blockage and Vandalism in Haridwar

Police in Haridwar, Uttarakhand, arrested four individuals from the Kanwariya community for separate acts of vandalism and traffic obstruction on the Delhi-Haridwar National Highway. The accused disrupted traffic by blocking roads and engaging in stone-pelting. Ongoing investigations have been initiated following these disturbances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 15-07-2025 08:57 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 08:57 IST
Kanwariya Chaos: Arrests Following Highway Blockage and Vandalism in Haridwar
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Haridwar, Uttarakhand, police have taken four Kanwariyas into custody for two instances of vandalism and causing public disturbances. The incidents involved blocking the Delhi-Haridwar National Highway and stone-pelting, leading to arrests and further investigations.

One group of Kanwariyas, in Bahadarabad, created havoc over a trivial issue. When approached by police, they resorted to abusive language and stone-pelting, prompting police to use mild force to disperse them, resulting in two arrests.

Another incident featured vandalism near Shiv Vishram Griha, where Kanwariyas were caught on video smashing shop glasses. Two individuals were arrested, while police registered a case under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections, continuing their investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

 India
2
Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

 India
3
Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaining to their medical status: AI CEO on AAIB initial report.

Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaini...

 Global
4
Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global AI boom conceals widespread labor inequality and digital exploitation

Leadership risks intensify as SMEs hand decision-making to AI

Cross-border trade accelerates with fintech, yet unequal access remains a barrier

AI accelerates breakthroughs in Alzheimer’s drug discovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025