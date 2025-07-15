Karnataka High Court Demands Transparency in Chinnaswamy Stadium Stampede Report

In a significant legal development, the Karnataka High Court has mandated the state government to disclose the status report on the June 4 stampede at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. The report, until now kept confidential in a sealed cover, is to be shared with the Karnataka State Cricket Association, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, and DNA Entertainment Networks.

The court's decision followed the rejection of the state's argument for confidentiality, drawing attention to the Supreme Court guidelines that limit sealed cover use to matters of national security or privacy—criteria not applicable in this instance. The verdict was delivered by a division bench including Acting Chief Justice V Kameswar Rao and Justice C M Joshi.

Highlighting the necessity of transparency, the court dismissed claims that releasing the report could impact ongoing inquiries. It stressed that bringing the report into the open would aid in understanding the stampede's triggers and prevention measures, fostering greater accountability and learning.

