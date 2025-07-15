Supreme Court Grants Protection to Cartoonist Amidst Controversy
The Supreme Court protected cartoonist Hemant Malviya after being accused of sharing objectionable content on social media, involving Prime Minister Modi and RSS workers. A bench mentioned further offensive posts could lead to state action. Malviya had challenged the denial of anticipatory bail by the Madhya Pradesh High Court.
The Supreme Court provided protection to cartoonist Hemant Malviya, who faced allegations of disseminating offensive cartoons of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and RSS workers on social media.
Justices Sudhanshu Dhulia and Aravind Kumar noted that any further offensive social media posts could provoke state action under the law.
Malviya's appeal followed a decision by the Madhya Pradesh High Court which denied him anticipatory bail, after being charged for allegedly harming religious sentiments and disturbing communal peace, based on a complaint by Vinay Joshi, an RSS worker.
