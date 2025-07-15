Supreme Court Denies Premature Release to Convict in Triple Murder Case

The Supreme Court has declined to grant the premature release of Ghulam Mohammad Bhat, who is serving a sentence for a triple murder in a case with alleged terrorist ties.

A bench, including Justices Ahsanuddin Amanullah and SVN Bhatti, did permit Bhat to contest the remission policy of Jammu and Kashmir in another ongoing case.

The court noted that the murders were purportedly aimed at instilling fear to deter cooperation with authorities, aligning them with characteristics of a terrorist act, despite Bhat's conviction only under section 302 IPC and the Arms Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)